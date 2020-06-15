Global  

Atlanta cop charge with murder in death of Brooks
A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said on Wednesday.

The death of Brooks - another in a long line of African-Americans killed by police - further heightened racial concerns in the United States at a time of national soul-searching over racism and police brutality.

Brooks, a 27-year-old father of three, "never presented himself as a threat," "never displayed any aggressive behavior" and "did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury" to the two white officers during the June 12 incident, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told a news conference.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot Brooks and was fired the next day after surveillance video showed his actions, faces 11 charges including felony murder, assault with a deadly weapon and violating his oath of office, Howard said.

Rolfe faces the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted, Howard added.

Felony murder is a charge that can be brought when a person kills someone in the course of committing another felony.



