Lawmakers discuss police reform legislation
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
We begin tonight with several developments in the ongoing fight against police brutality.

An ex-atlanta police officer is now charged with murder -- for the shooting death of rayshard brooks in atlanta.

This is the second police office charged with murder in the last month in the u-s.

And you're taking a live look from washington -- where congress is working on police reform bills.

Thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer.

Najahe sherman has the night off.

As we mentioned -- an ex-atlanta police officer is facing murder charges tonight.

Garrett rolfe is charged with the shooting death of rayshard brooks.

Rolfe shot brooks in the back as brooks was running away and turning to fire a stun gun at the officer.

He had wrestled the weapon away from officers while he was being arrested for driving under the influence.

This is the second police officer charged with murder in the u-s within the past month.

Derick chauvin is charged with the murder of george floyd in minneapolis.

Floyd was being arrested for supposedly using counterfit money at a store.

During the arrest -- chauvin kneeled on floyd's neck for longer than 8 minutes.

The other 3 officers involved in the arrest are also facing charges.

As it is with much of the nation - police brutality is on the mind of alabama lawmakers.

Some already are putting together plans for police reform legislation.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us live downtown - after speaking with a local state representative about what he believes can be done to make a difference on this complex issue?



