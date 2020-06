Police reform legislation in the works in Mass.

Police reform legislation of some form has emerged as a priority for leaders in both houses of the legislature and for Gov.

WERE GROWING.NEWSCENTER 5’S SHARMAN SACCHETTIIS LIVE IN DORCHESTER WITH THEPUSH.SHARMAN?SHARMAN: A HANDFUL OF DIFFERENTBILLS ARE BEING WORKED ON ONBEACON HILL.LAWMAKERS ARE WORKING ON THEIROWN VERSIONS.MEMBERS OF THE BLACK AND LATINLEGISLATIVE CAUCUS AND MEMBERSOF LAW ENFORCEMENT SAY THEY HAVEFOUND SOME COMMON GROUND FORWHAT THEY WOULD ALL LIKE TO SEEIN A BILL.LAWRENCE: IT’S SUPER IMPORTANTFOR LAW ENFORCEMENT, AS AFAMILY, TO BE AT THE TABLE WHENANY LEGISLATION COMES FORWARD.WE BELIEVE WHOLEHEARTEDLY, AS ANENTIRE LAW ENFORCEMENT GROUP, WEBELIEVE IN POLICE STANDARDS ANDTRAINING.WE CAN NEVER GET ENOUGH TRAINING.REP.

GONZALEZ: THERE’S A SENSEOF URGENCY.THE CRY OF THE COMMUNITY HASBEEN HEARD, LOUD AND CLEAR.THE PROTESTS HAVE WORKED, ANDNOW THE PRAYERS NEED TO BEANSWEREDSHARMAN: WHAT BOTH SIDES SAYTHEY’D LIKE TO SEE IN A BILL,STANDARDIZED TRAINING FOR ALLPOLICE DEPARTMENTS INMASSACHUSETTS, A BAN USE OFCHOKEHOLDS, ACCREDITATION ANDCERTIFICATION OF ALL LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS, AND TOESTABLISH GUIDELINES TO BAN USEOF EXCESSIVE FORCE, AND, OFCOURSE, TO PROMOTE DIVERSITY.REPRESENTATIVE GONZALEZ TELLS USHE BELIEVES A BILL IS WEEKS