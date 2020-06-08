Jenks woman donates art projects with 'The Giving Tree'

AND FIND A SENSE OFCOMMUNITY DURING THEPANDEMIC.

A JENKS WOMAN ISHELPING PEOPLE BRING OUTTHEIR CREATIVE SIDE... ANDIS DOING IT ALL FOR FREE.

2WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER SHOWS US HOW SHE'SDOING IT WITH HER GIVINGTREE.LINDA REYNOLDS WANTED TO DOSOMETHING FOR OTHERS WHILEHER ART STUDIO "STUFF DREAMSARE MADE OF" WAS CLOSEDDURING THE PANDEMIC.

AFRIEND SENT HER A DONATION -AND SHE DECIDED TO PAY ITFORWARD.

AND NOW SHE'S DOINGSO WITH THE GIVING TREE.14:50:58;53-14:51:05;16LINDA REYNOLDS, OWNER, STUFFDREAMS ARE MADE OF"Sometimes people will sneakup like they're doingsomething they're notsupposed to do and take it."EVERY THURSDAY AND SATURDAY,REYNOLDS AND HER FAMILY ANDFRIENDS PUT GRAB BAGSTOGETHER.

THEN PIN THEM ON AMETAL CHRISTMAS TREE OUTSIDEHER STUDIO IN JENKS.

ANDTHEN, SHE WAITS FOR PEOPLETO COME.

TAKING NOTES OFWHO IS PICKING UP A BAG.15:05:15;30-15:05:24;25REYNOLDS "Mom with two kids,a quick one, boy running tothe car, three women, ayoung man and a woman andtwo boys in a big truck."KKSTANDUP15:20:43;45-15:20:53;33"Each bag is a surprise,containing unique items thatyou can make art with.

Forexample, this one has an oldstamp and an old ticket tothe Empire State Building."MANY OF THE ITEMS COME FROMTHE THRIFT STORE INREYNOLD'S STUDIO.

WHILE ITMAY LOOK LIKE OLD TRINKETSTO SOME, FOR HER, IT'S ART.14:53:20;28-14:53:29;32REYNOLDS "The idea isrepurposing, remembering,recollecting, restoring."REYNOLDS IS AN ARTTHERAPIST.

AND SAYS TAPPINGINTO OUR CREATIVE SIDE,ESPECIALLY DURING APANDEMIC, HELPS OUR BRAINS.14:53:39;11-14:53:51;09REYNOLDS "We know that whenpeople are engaged inexpressive art-making thatour brains relax we can bemore open-minded, childlike,playful, curious,interested." REYNOLDS SAYSCREATING THE GRAB BAGS HASBROUGHT HER A LOT OF JOY.AND CONNECTED HER TO OTHERSDURING A TIME WHEN MANYPEOPLE ARE APART.14:54:51;13-14:55:04;48REYNOLDS "I like to thinkthat the people that I don'tknow that maybe snuck up ordrove right up and tookthings gained some pleasurefrom the fact that someonewas giving something awayfor free." IN JENKS, KATIEKELEHER, 2 WORKS FOR YOU.BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE NEWSECTION OF OUR WEBSITE