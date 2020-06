Long lines seen at gas stations in Venezuela Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 weeks ago Long lines seen at gas stations in Venezuela Long lines were seen at gas stations across Venezuela this weekend. Footage filmed on Sunday (June 7) shows residents of Caracas waiting to refill gasoline at a gas station. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Long lines were seen at gas stations across Venezuela this weekend. Footage filmed on Sunday (June 7) shows residents of Caracas waiting to refill gasoline at a gas station. Last week Venezuela introduced a new dual-price system that ends decades of subsidized petrol prices.







