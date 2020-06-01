World Oceans Day: France increases fines for littering as plastic masks and gloves found on seabed
Indonesian Resident Forms Group to Clean up Bali’s Polluted RiversAn Indonesian is doing his part to clear the waterways of plastic in his native home of Bali on World Environment Day. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Filipino man has spent lockdown collecting plastic pollution from the seaA man in the Philippines spent the coronavirus lockdown collecting plastic pollution from the ocean.
Jemar Sobrio, 35, from Mocaboc Island, Bohol province, started to do the coastal cleanup alone to..
Coronavirus pollution: Plastic masks and gloves are already littering the seabed, campaigners warnCoronavirus pollution: Plastic masks and gloves are already littering the seabed, campaigners warn