Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs

Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs

Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, and now his wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Nick Cordero starts a new stem cell treatment to heal his lungs, says wife Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots has shared that Nick Cordero has undergone stem cell treatment, which she hopes will...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredAceShowbiz




Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @TheatreNewsWeb: https://t.co/H53qyDUP8a Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs - #NickCordero @iamnickcordero https://… 4 hours ago

EntertainMeHub

Entertainment News https://t.co/b3wbWLSG3T Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs - #NickCordero @iamnickcordero… https://t.co/yRZcDXYtJA 4 hours ago

TheatreNewsWeb

Theatre-News.com https://t.co/H53qyDUP8a Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs - #NickCordero @iamnickcordero… https://t.co/f50CUDbVot 4 hours ago

VetsInMusic

🎧 #MusicHeals 🎧 Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs - Music News https://t.co/JGfS1b3EJp 6 hours ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs He has also suffered two mini-strokes, a septic infection,… https://t.co/K9Ez5hUGjN 6 hours ago

Johnbenitezjr

JohnnyB Network RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs https://t.co/u7RHoPYNlj https://t.co/PbQ6… 7 hours ago

BMXCorporation

BMX Entertainment C Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs 8 hours ago

BlairSutherland

Blair Sutherland Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs https://t.co/h33PPExL3y https://t.co/uqCDeW1gFP 8 hours ago