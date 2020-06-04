Pat and Marie interview Bobby Diggs, First Vice President of the Lawrence County NAACP, about the protest in Lawrence County this weekend during this Coronavirus Pandemic

Bobby Diggs, First Vice President of the Lawrence County NAACP

Deaths.

North alabama is coming off another weekend of protests over the killing george floyd in minnesota.

One of the protests was in lawrence county.

Joining us this morning is the first vice president of the lawrence county n-double a-c-p , bobby diggs.

Mr. diggs -- thanks for joining us this morning.

Before the saturday gathering - you told us you were hioping there would be an awareness toward police injustice.

- do you think that was achieved at the rally?

- what did you witness at the gathering?

Also before the protest, you also hoping there would be unity and peace and justice and eauality for everyone.

.

What are some ofr the steps that need to be taken to make that happen?

The naacp has come out with specific actions it wants taken - like releasing video of body cams by police - and audio from 9-1-1 phone calls.

Is that something you will be working with the legislature to see happen?

Lawrence county