Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: Delhi in community infection stage? Top committee to decide

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Covid: Delhi in community infection stage? Top committee to decide

Covid: Delhi in community infection stage? Top committee to decide

Has the national capital started witnessing community transmission of Covid-19?

This important issue will be ascertained by the State Disaster Management Authority on June 9 as cases in Delhi near the 30,000-mark.

Meanwhile, just a day before the meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal developed fever and cough, some of the symptoms of Covid, leading to home quarantine.

Kejriwal will be tested for the disease on June 9.

His deputy, Manish Sisodia, said that if the committee decides that Delhi has indeed entered community infection stage, then its entire strategy against Covid will have to change.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

AlokKNMishraTOI

Alok K N Mishra TOI On May 30, I did an Exclusive story on the possibility of community spread in Delhi. Source of infection in more… https://t.co/cPuFO7vTWz 3 hours ago

abhinavdigital

abhinav rawat RT @ArvinderSoin: Distressing news from AIIMS. Since frontline workers are exposed to many transmission chains, it is challenging to pinpoi… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 | PM's vaccine meet; Telangana lockdown; liquor home delivery: Updates [Video]

Covid-19 | PM's vaccine meet; Telangana lockdown; liquor home delivery: Updates

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a meeting to review the progress on development of a vaccine in India, to Punjab officials proposing home delivery of liquor to prevent crowding at stores..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:51Published
Covid-19 | UAE seeks India's help; Pakistan gets FATF reprieve: Top updates [Video]

Covid-19 | UAE seeks India's help; Pakistan gets FATF reprieve: Top updates

From an SOS from the United Arab Emirates, to India's Union health minister expressing worry over the infection of medical staff in Delhi - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:24Published
How to help the Latinx community during the global crisis [Video]

How to help the Latinx community during the global crisis

All across the country, people are stayinginside as much as possible — and as a result,small businesses are seriously suffering.To counteract the negative effects that thehealth crisis has had on the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 02:16Published