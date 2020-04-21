Covid: Delhi in community infection stage? Top committee to decide

Has the national capital started witnessing community transmission of Covid-19?

This important issue will be ascertained by the State Disaster Management Authority on June 9 as cases in Delhi near the 30,000-mark.

Meanwhile, just a day before the meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal developed fever and cough, some of the symptoms of Covid, leading to home quarantine.

Kejriwal will be tested for the disease on June 9.

His deputy, Manish Sisodia, said that if the committee decides that Delhi has indeed entered community infection stage, then its entire strategy against Covid will have to change.

