White House considering a Trump speech to to the nation on race Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published 9 hours ago White House considering a Trump speech to to the nation on race President Trump might address the nation this week to talk about race and national unity. Housing and Urban development secretary Ben Carson hinted at such a speech on CNN yesterday. 0

