Mitt Romney Marches in Washington D.C. Protest

Mitt Romney Marches in Washington D.C.

Protest On Sunday, Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined a group of protestors marching through Washington D.C.

The evangelical group of 1,000-1,500 people were marching in protest of the recent murder of George Floyd.

According to one of Romney’s aides, his decision to join the D.C.

March was “spontaneous.” His aide said that Romney didn’t intend to publicize his participation, though ‘Washington Post’ reporter Hannah Natanson did get a short statement.

When Natanson asked why he was marching, Romney said he was walking to “end violence and brutality and make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter.” Later in the day, Romney posted two photos of the protest on social media, once again echoing his “Black Lives Matter” sentiment.

Romney is reportedly the second Republican to march with protesters, as Texas Representative Will Hurd previously joined protestors on June 2.