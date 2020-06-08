Mitt Romney Marches
in Washington D.C.
Protest On Sunday, Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined a
group of protestors marching through Washington D.C.
The evangelical group of 1,000-1,500
people were marching in protest of the
recent murder of George Floyd.
According to one of Romney’s aides, his decision
to join the D.C.
March was “spontaneous.” His aide said that Romney didn’t intend to publicize
his participation, though ‘Washington Post’ reporter
Hannah Natanson did get a short statement.
When Natanson asked why he was marching,
Romney said he was walking to “end violence
and brutality and make sure that people
understand that Black Lives Matter.” Later in the day, Romney posted two photos
of the protest on social media, once again
echoing his “Black Lives Matter” sentiment.
Romney is reportedly the second
Republican to march with protesters,
as Texas Representative Will Hurd
previously joined protestors on June 2.