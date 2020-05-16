Owensboro Youth Baseball Leagues Set to Resume

But 44 news reporter jake thomas has the latest on the potential return to the diamond.

Multiple owensboro youth baseball leagues have announced their plans to continue on with a summer season.?we have chosen to just postpone our spring league.

We are going to be starting, hopefully, with the same teams that we had already drafted for.

We are going to be starting practices july 15th.

Games will begin august 10th, and we hope to wrap up right before fall break on october 1st?

Owensboro southern little league, owensboro eastern and western cal ripken, daviess county little league, and owensboro catholic league summer sports all have a summer league planned to resume and these leagues will do so carefully, to keep their players, coaches, and parents safe and healthy.?there will be no bleachers, and the players will not be in the dugouts.

They will closer to home plate, right outside the fence there.

Some of the biggest things are no gum, no sunflowers seeds.

That might be a dealbreaker?

Officials, coaches, and workers will all be required to wear a mask, but despite some of the new regulations, parents are still excited to get back to the ballpark this summer.?my son aiden, who is gonna play, he 9.

He is super excited.

Just ready for it all to come back, so it is actually going to be nice just to kind of get into a routine, to get back to the field, to travel, and to just enjoy that atmosphere?

Baseball practices can begin as early as june 15th in the state of kentucky, and games can commence as early as june 29th.

In owensboro, jake thomas 44 news.

