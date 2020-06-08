Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mysterious Cosmic Radio Bursts Fire Off Every 157 Days

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Mysterious Cosmic Radio Bursts Fire Off Every 157 Days

Mysterious Cosmic Radio Bursts Fire Off Every 157 Days

This is only the second system discovered with a burst pattern and, to the researchers' surprise, it's almost 10 times longer than its counterpart, which has just a 16-day cycle.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Jodrell Bank leads international effort which reveals 157 day cycle in unusual cosmic radio bursts

Jodrell Bank leads international effort which reveals 157 day cycle in unusual cosmic radio burstsManchester UK (SPX) Jun 09, 2020 An investigation into one of the current great mysteries of...
Space Daily - Published



Tweets about this

EricaSouth

Erika Southey RT @blackvaultcom: Mysterious Pattern Of ‘Cosmic Radio Bursts’ From A Distant Galaxy Repeats Every 157 Days, Say Scientists. https://t.co… 2 hours ago

lovemoz1

lovemoz Things that make you go Hmmm.. "Mysterious Pattern Of ‘Cosmic Radio Bursts’ From A Distant Galaxy Repeats Every 157… https://t.co/F1uokqmmyL 2 hours ago

IcarusAstrolabe

Project Astrolabe Bizarre nearby star offers clues to origins of mysterious fast radio bursts The first fast radio burst detected in… https://t.co/DbGp0S2bsZ 2 hours ago

KseniaServices

Ksenia Technical Services Mysterious Pattern Of ‘Cosmic Radio Bursts’ From A Distant Galaxy Repeats Every 157 Days, Say Scientists https://t.co/RfQSzo6cQw 3 hours ago

HSchendera

Harald Schendera RT @HSchendera: Mysterious Pattern Of ‘Cosmic Radio Bursts’ From A Distant Galaxy Repeats Every 157 Days, Say Scientists: Artist's impressi… 4 hours ago

MariaMisilewich

Maria Misilewich Forbes: Mysterious Pattern Of ‘Cosmic Radio Bursts’ From A Distant Galaxy Repeats Every 157 Days, Say Scientists.… https://t.co/xxFAobhGMT 5 hours ago

offcampusCal

Cal Hunter2 🐾(Homo Lupus) (RP)🦋 RT @Metro_Tech: Mysterious pattern of cosmic radio signals repeats every 157 days https://t.co/sLkkHkMWo2 7 hours ago