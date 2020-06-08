Mysterious Cosmic Radio Bursts Fire Off Every 157 Days Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:27s - Published 1 day ago Mysterious Cosmic Radio Bursts Fire Off Every 157 Days This is only the second system discovered with a burst pattern and, to the researchers' surprise, it's almost 10 times longer than its counterpart, which has just a 16-day cycle. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend