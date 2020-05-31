Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India Eases Lockdown Restrictions Allowing Places of Worship to Reopen Doors

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:39s - Published
India Eases Lockdown Restrictions Allowing Places of Worship to Reopen Doors

India Eases Lockdown Restrictions Allowing Places of Worship to Reopen Doors

India’s federal government has lifted most COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on places such as shopping malls, restaurants, and religious centers but with guidelines imposed.

Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

India eases lockdown even as virus cases jump in capital

NEW DELHI (AP) — With shopping malls, places of worship, restaurants and state borders reopening...
Seattle Times - Published

The world's biggest coronavirus lockdown is coming to an end as India eases restrictions

Shopping centres, places of worship and restaurants are reopening in India as the country lifts...
SBS - Published

820 monuments with places of worship to reopen today

As part of efforts to reopen public facilities as the lockdown eases, culture and tourism minister...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India public places reopen even as Covid-19 infections surge by 9000 for 5 days | Oneindia News [Video]

India public places reopen even as Covid-19 infections surge by 9000 for 5 days | Oneindia News

India records daily jump of over 9000 coronavirus cases for 5th day; Meanwhile, the country has started opening up public places like malls, restaurants and places of worship after over 2 months of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published
Day 68 of #IndiaLockdown: Malls, Hotels, restaurants and places of worship to reopen from June 8th [Video]

Day 68 of #IndiaLockdown: Malls, Hotels, restaurants and places of worship to reopen from June 8th

According to the Union Health Ministry A record single-day jump of 8,380 new patients in the last 24 hours has taken India's coronavirus tally to nearly 1.82 lakh cases. The number of total deaths..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:16Published
oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News [Video]

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News

As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published