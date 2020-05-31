|
|
|
India Eases Lockdown Restrictions Allowing Places of Worship to Reopen Doors
|
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:39s - Published
India Eases Lockdown Restrictions Allowing Places of Worship to Reopen Doors
India’s federal government has lifted most COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on places such as shopping malls, restaurants, and religious centers but with guidelines imposed.
Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Related news from verified sources
|NEW DELHI (AP) — With shopping malls, places of worship, restaurants and state borders reopening...
Seattle Times - Published
|Shopping centres, places of worship and restaurants are reopening in India as the country lifts...
SBS - Published
|As part of efforts to reopen public facilities as the lockdown eases, culture and tourism minister...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
|