Pilots take advantage of Britain's empty skies

Instead of a Boeing or Airbus flying overhead, Londoners are now likely to see a vintage biplane or two as a group of flying enthusiasts make the most of the empty airspace over the capital.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PILOT AND TIGER CLUB MEMBER, ANNA WALKER, SAYING: "I think the pilots are always looking for a new challenge and a new thrill, and there's opportunity of flying over an airport, which is shut down - it's just another attraction.

And it's a beautiful part of London as well - flying along the Thames, the Thames Barrier, and just looking at the London skyline.

It's just so magical." With fewer aircrafts in the sky Walker says the air is less polluted providing pilots with spectacular views (SOUNDBITE) (English) PILOT AND TIGER CLUB MEMBER, ANNA WALKER, SAYING: "...the visibility has been unbelievable.

And there's no smog anywhere.

I fly all over the world, all over the country, and since the lockdown, it's noticeable how much clearer the air is."