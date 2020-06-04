Global  

Facebook to Label State-Controlled Media
Facebook to Label State-Controlled Media

Facebook to Label State-Controlled Media

Facebook to Label State-Controlled Media In its continued efforts to bring more clarity to the news shared on its platform, Facebook has announced it has begun labeling content produced by media outlets it says are under state control.

Pages and posts from at least 18 outlets, including 'Russia Today,' China's 'People's Daily' and Iran's 'Press TV,' now carry notices to let users know they are "state-controlled media." Advertisements from state-controlled publishers will also be labeled starting later this year in America and roll out to other countries over time.

