Facebook to Label
State-Controlled Media In its continued efforts to bring
more clarity to the news
shared on its platform, Facebook has announced it has begun
labeling content produced by media
outlets it says are under state control.
Pages and posts from at least 18 outlets,
including 'Russia Today,' China's 'People's Daily'
and Iran's 'Press TV,' now carry notices to let users
know they are "state-controlled media." Advertisements from state-controlled publishers will
also be labeled starting later this year in America and
roll out to other countries over time.