Joe Biden Does Not Support Defunding The Cops

The campaign for Joe Biden announced its opposition to defunding the police on Monday.

Anti-racist protesters across the country have called for reform, reports Business Insider.

They want material resources to be directed away from police and toward other social services.

The protests have mainstreamed this demand in a way previously unseen in the United States.

Last week, the Minneapolis City Council announced it was looking to disband the city police department.

Even still, Joe Biden will not support defunding American police forces.