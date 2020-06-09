Dive crews searching for body in Pascagoula River Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 week ago Dive crews searching for body in Pascagoula River 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wxxv >> tony this morning where crews are working to overcome her body after that on the ipad bridget whipping out on little bit more about this incident fo you to correct richard remote is making what the driver will be able to recover to test drive did not make the first time we really should initiate about ... so this happened earlier today tommy who is allowed in the budgeted organization rather shapely for memorial regional thought form forthewehave sugarbushjusttorouterjusten... thankyousomuchthatiam nationandallthehard workandwillcontinuetokeepyouon neededthroughouttheday.imore reportinglivein







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Body recovered after crash in Pascagoula River



Rescue crews have recovered the body of driver after 18-wheeler crashes into Pascagoula River. Credit: WXXV Published 1 week ago