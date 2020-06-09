Bayern Munich are determined to win the DFB Pokal final according to coach Hansi Flick with his side facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the semis on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich intend to win DFB Pokal as Frankfurt try to make impossible possible

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN MUNICH COACH, HANSI FLICK, SAYING: "Today's training did not go ideally but I believe that tomorrow we will be there in full strength.

Not everything went perfectly today but that's because we have played a lot of games.

It's decisive now that we use these last hours until tomorrow's game at 8:45 p.m.

To be fully focused and enter the game with the right kind of attitude.

We want to win the game tomorrow and go into the final, that's our goal.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN MUNICH COACH, HANSI FLICK, SAYING: "Eintracht Frankfurt have a huge amount of experience with cup matches, whether it was the Europa League or in past years the German Cup.

It's a team which can be very accurate and that's what I am counting on.

They are a team with experience as well as huge qualities.

They play very passionately and they are capable of putting the opponent under pressure and they chase each ball.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT COACH, ADI HUETTER, SAYING: "We will go trying to make the impossible possible.

Despite everything my team is on fire for tomorrow's game and accordingly, they want to show a top performance tomorrow night.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT COACH, ADI HUETTER, SAYING: "It's our job how we might be able to surprise Bayern Munich but I think we will need to have a lot of answers to their flexible, variable game because in summary, they are a team which is extremely dangerous in front of the goal.

They are unpredictable so we have to be very flexible.

But one thing is clear: we need to be snappy and aggressive and not leave them a lot of room.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT COACH, ADI HUETTER, SAYING: "We will do everything tomorrow to surprise them.

Other than that there aren't any huge squad surprises.

VARIOUS OF EINTRACHT FRANKFURT PLAYERS DOING PUSH-UPS STORY: Bayern Munich are determined to win the DFB Pokal final, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday (June 9) ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Flick described the opponent as a team with "a huge amount of experience with cup matches" and said he knew the job was not easy and that his team needed to "minimise mistakes." Bayern can still win the treble and will claim the German Bundesliga title by next Tuesday if they win their next two league games.

With that in mind, Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter told reporters he and his team would travel to Munich to try and make "the impossible possible." He warned that no one should think the trip is "for nothing." Bayern Munich play Eintracht Frankfurt at 8:45 p.m.

(1845GMT) on Wednesday.

