The U.S. women’s national team wants the Chicago- based U.S. Soccer Federation to repeal the anthem policy it instituted after Megan Rapinoe started kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Katie Johnston reports.

US Women's Team Wants Soccer Federation To Repeal Anthem Policy

Also reported by • E! Online

The U.S. women's national team has called on the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) to repeal a...

Also reported by • E! Online

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to repeal the...