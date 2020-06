Jared Polis discussed the latest on COVID-19 in Colorado, the passage of Senate Bill 217, the work surrounding the budget, and the ongoing demonstrations in Colorado at a news conference Tuesday.



Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: Banquet halls, hotels and stadia to be used to increase bed capacity, says Satyendar Jain



While addressing a press conference in the national capital on June 10 the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on coronavirus situation and bed capacity said, "Orders have been issued to increase.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 8 hours ago All you need to know from June 9 Covid-19 briefing



All you need to know from the June 9 coronavirus briefing as shops in England will be allowed to reopen from Monday, the Government announced. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 1 day ago Government announce expansion of care home Covid-19 testing in Englands



Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced an extension of the coronavirus testing regime in English care homes. At the Downing Street press conference, he said adult care homes would now be included in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago