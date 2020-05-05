Global  

Pandemic Lockdowns Drive Workers Into PJ's And Men's Wearhouse Out Of Business
The parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos.

Bank is eyeing filing for bankruptcy.

Tailored Brands was facing sales challenges even before office workers started working from home and events like weddings were postponed.

Business Insider reports a number of workwear and special events clothing is struggling amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooks Brothers is considering closing three factories in July, and Banana Republic was a low point of Gap Inc.'s earnings report last week.

In this crisis...Banana Republic was disadvantaged in its product mix as customers opted for casual style.

Sonia Syngal CEO, Gap Inc.

