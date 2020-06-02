Global  

Reopening: next phase
Video Credit: KIMT
Reopening: next phase
It's a big day for Rochester businesses.
Next phase of reopening./// tomorrow is a big day for business ?

"* and the rochester chamber of commerce is helping local bars and restaurants get ready.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from downtown rochester with what the chamber says they need to be aware of before opening their doors.

Jessica?

Live amy?

"* we've been able to eat outdoors at restaurants since june first..

But starting tomorrow businesses will be able to welcome diners indoors at 50?

"*percent capacity.

The rochester chamber of commerce has been working with businesses to make sure they're up to current regulations.

President kathleen harrington tells me in addition to all the business operations they have to change it's also important to quote "walk in the shoes of the customers."xxx that people walking through your door are concerned about their health, their safety and as a small business person you have to make certain that you're showing them that you're doing everything possible to protect them social distancing requirements will of course need to remain in place as restaurants and bars reopen.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news thank you jessica.

We're going to look at the latest guidelines from the c?

"*d?

"*c to stay safe and healthy ?

"* yu should wash your hands often... avoid close contact with others... cover your mask and nose with a cloth cover when around others... cover your coughs and sneezes... clean and disinfect surfaces... and of course ?

"* monitor your health./// one of the most important



