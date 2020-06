Community reacts to video of cops arresting teens

TULSA POLICE - INVESTIGATINGA HEATED ARREST... AFTEROFFICERS CUFFED TWO TEENSWALKING IN THE MIDDLE OF THESTREET.

THE OFFICERS SAYTHEY STOPPED THE BOYS FORJAYWALKING.

2 WORKS FORYOU'S KATIE KELEHER SHOWS USTHE VIDEO - AND HOW THECOMMUNITY IS RESPONDING ...AS THEY PROTEST A DIFFERENTTULSA POLICE INCIDENT FROM2017.NATS OF VIDEO - TULSAPOLICE BODY CAMERASCAPTURING OFFICERS PUTTINGTWO BLACK TEENagers INHANDCUFFS IN NORTH TULSA.1:23-1:27 NAT/ TPD OFFICER"All he was doing wasjaywalking.

We just wantedto talk to him.

Then he hadto act afool." THE VIDEO SHOWS THESCENE QUICKLY ESCALATING.ONE OF THE OFFICERSRESTRAINING ONE OF THETEENS - CLEARLY IN DISTRESS.3:15-3:19 NAT/ TEEN "I can'tbreathe, I can't breathe, ICANT BREATHE!'

Officers alsoput THE SECOND TEEN INHANDCUFFS - BUT EVENTUALLYLET him GO.

THE FIRST TEEN -SHOWN BEING PUT INTO APOLICE CAR AND STILLFIGHTING WITH POLICE BEFOREBEING TAKEN AWAY.

THE VIDEOhas some OUTRAGed..

Andasking questions.09:21:19;29-09:21:33;32GREG ROBINSON, ORGANIZER"The question that I ask isare little boys gettingharassed on Brookside forjaywalking?

Are little boysgetting harassed in UticaSquare's neighborhood forjaywalking?

And CherryStreet for jaywalking?

InJenks for jaywalking?

No,they're not." THE incidentCOMES AS MILLIONS AROUND THEWORLD PROTEST POLICEBRUTALITY.

AND CALL FOR theREFORM AND DEFUNDINGOF POLICE DEPARTMENTS.09:20:39;58-09:20:47;30 GREGROBINSON, ORGANIZER "Whenyou think about probablywhat's going to come out ishey the officers werefollowing protocol, and theyprobably were, but that'sthe problem." GREG ROBINSONIS AN ACTIVIST IN THECOMMUNITY AND A MEMBER OFTHE TERENCE CRUTCHERFOUNDATION.

HE WANTS CITYLEADERS TO USE POLICY FORCHANGE.

INCLUDING CREATINGAN INDEPENDENT MONITORINGSYSTEM AND INVESTING INMENTAL HEALTH.09:21:59;23-09:22:04;54 GREGROBINSON, ORGANIZER "Why dowe need more enforcementwhen we don't feel like thepolice are protecting us, wefeel like they're huntingus?" THE VIDEO WAS RELEASEDTHE SAME DAY FAMILY ANDFRIENDS GATHERED TO REMEMBERJOSHUA BARR.

BARR WASSHOT AND KILLED BY TULSAPOLICE OFFICERS THREE YEARSAGO as HE entered ACONVENIENCE STORE HOLDINGTWO KNIVES.

Barre's FAMILYSAYS HE SUFFERED FROM MENTALHEALTH ISSUES.

HIS MOTHERCALLING FOR FIRST RESPONDERSTO RECEIVE MORE TRAINING SOTHEY CAN HELP THOSE WHO aredealing with MENTAL HEALTHissues.09:09:28;29-09:09:34;08 ETTABARR, JOSHUA BARR'S MOTHER"They can make up a thousandexcuses, but it's not anybecause there's a thousanddifferent ways they could'vehandled it." THE FAMILY ALSOCALLING ON POLICE TO BEBETTER PROTECT THOSE THEYSERVE.09:12:53;32-09:13:02;43ANTHONY BARR, JOSHUABARR'S BROTHER "Mythoughts being a taxpayer isthat these guys are supposedto be serving andprotecting.

They need tostart, instead of killingus, helping us." THE TULSAPOLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ITCANNOT COMMENT BECAUSE IT'SAN ONGOING INVESTIGATION.AND TULSA MAYOR G-T BYNUMSAYS HE WILL NOT COMMENT ATTHIS TIME.

IN TULSA, KATIEKELEHER, 2 WORKS FOR YOU.T-P-D CAN'T SPEAK ABOUT THATCASE SIN