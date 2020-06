Chad Daybell charged with felony after police searched his home

Chad Daybell was booked into the Fremont County Jail after police say they found what appears to be human remains on his Salem property.

DON NELSON.NEW DETAILSTONIGHT... IN ADEVELOPING STORY...THAT'S CAPTUREDNATIONAL ATTENTIONFOR MONTHS.CHAD DAYBELL...NOW SITTING BEHINDBARS IN A FREMONTCOUNTY JAIL... AFTEROFFICIALS SAY THEYFOUND WHAT THEYBELIEVE TO BEUNIDENTIFIED HUMANREMAINS ON HISPROPERTY.OUR MADELINEWHITE... HAS THEVERY LATEST.THE STEPDAD OFTWO MISSINGCHILDREN NOWBEING CHARGEDWITH A FELONY FORDESTRUCTION ANDCONCEALMENT OFEVIDENCE AFTERPOLICE SAY THEYFOUND HUMANREMAINS AT HISHOUSE IN SALEMIDAHO DURING ASEARCH EARLYTUESDAY."DETECTIVES ANDINVESTIGATORS HAVERECOVERED WHAT'SBELIEVED TO BEHUMAN REMAINSTHAT HAVE NOT BEENIDENTIFIED AT THISTIME."CHAD DAYBELL'SWIFE LORI VALLOW'STWO CHILDREN JJVALLOW AND TYLEERYAN HAVE BEENMISSING FROMREXBURG FOR THEPAST NINE MONTHS.NOW LIKE HIS WIFELORI.

WHO'S INANOTHER JAIL ONCOUNTS OFDESERTION ANDNONSUPPORT OF ADEPENDENT CHILDCHAD NOW ALSOBEEN BOOKED INTOJAIL.

POLICEPUTTING HIM INHANDCUFFSTUESDAY MORNINGOUTSIDE OF HISHOME AND TAKINGHIM INTO CUSTODYFOR QUESTIONING.WE'RE TOLD THEREWERE MULTIPLEWITNESSES."IT WAS JUST WEIRDBECAUSE HE CAMEPAST AND THEN ALLOF A SUDDEN THEREWERE JUST ALL OFTHESE COPS, YAKNOW, AND ONE OFTHEM WAS KIND OFGOING ON THEOUTSIDE KINDATRYING TOSURROUND HIM, ANDSO THEY GOT HIM TOPULL OVER AND GOTHIM TO GET OUT OFHIS CAR.CHAD'S FIRST WIFETAMMY DAYBELL DIEDSUDDENLY AT THEIRSALEM HOME INOCTOBER.

THEATTORNEY GENERALHAS TAKEN OVER ANINVESTIGATION INTOTHAT CASE.MEANWHILE EASTIDAHO NEWSREPORTS THATPOLICE SAY THEYCOULD BE ON THESCENE OF HIS SALEMPROPERTY FORMULTIPLE DAYS.WE'LL KEEP YOUUPDATED ON KNOWNDETAILS ABOUT THEREMAINS.

REXBURGPOLICE SAY CHADWILL HAVE A CLOSEDHEARINGTOMORROW, ANDTHERE WILL BE AVIDEO FEED OF IT ONYOUTUBE.

WE'LL LINKTO THAT IN THEARTICLE ON OURWEBSITE, IDAHONEWS 6.COM.MADELINE WHITE.IDAHO NEWS6