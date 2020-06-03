Global  

Vigil held for George Floyd in Denver more than 2 weeks after his death

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:18s - Published
A vigil was held for George Floyd in Denver Tuesday evening, more than two weeks after his death while in police custody.

Denver7's Adi Guajardo was there and has this report.

0
Colorado Women Organize Vigil For George Floyd [Video]

Colorado Women Organize Vigil For George Floyd

Hundreds gathered at the Greek Amphitheatre in Denver for a vigil honoring George Floyd on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:00Published
Denver Police Chief Vows For Reevaluation Following Calls For Defunding [Video]

Denver Police Chief Vows For Reevaluation Following Calls For Defunding

For nearly two weeks, protesters have taken to the streets of Denver calling for justice for George Floyd and police accountability.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:21Published
A Final Farewell For George Floyd [Video]

A Final Farewell For George Floyd

Mourners gathered in Houston on Tuesday to say a final goodbye to the man whose death in police custody in Minneapolis two weeks ago has sparked a worldwide movement for racial equality and police..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published