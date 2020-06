Andrew Lloyd Webber blasts James Corden's Cats performance

Andrew Lloyd Webber blasts James Corden's Cats performance The 72-year-old composer, who composed the original musical, hit out at Corden's portrayal of Bustopher Jones.

Andrew said: Andrew did not mention Corden by name but hinted that he was referring to the 'Gavin and Stacey' star.

James previously insisted that he had "no regrets" about the film, despite it bombing with critics and audiences.