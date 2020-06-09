Global  

Covid: Delhi LG's plan for 80,000 hospital beds amid 5 lakh case forecast
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal spoke on the city’s covid-19 crisis.

Baijal said that CM Arvind Kejriwal’s order of reserving hospitals for Delhiites violated the Constitution.

He said, “It violated the Right to Equality and Right to Life, which includes Right to Health.

Earlier, Delhi HC had struck down a similar order of Delhi govt.

None can be discriminated against on basis of residence regarding healthcare.

When it comes to health care, access to universal health care is responsibility of the state." Watch the full video for more.

