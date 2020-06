Amul launches 'Tulsi' and 'Ginger' milk to boost immunity amid COVID-19

Amul Managing Director R.S.

Sodhi on June 10 said the milk brand is launching 'Ginger' and 'Tulsi' variants in order to boost community amid the COVID-19.

Sodhi reasoned that since a coronavirus vaccine is still to come, their new milk variants will ensure people have enough immunity till then to fight the deadly virus.

Amul was recently in news over their Twitter account briefly being restricted over their apparent anti-China post.