Anna Kendrick says filming 'Twilight' was like a 'hostage situation'

Anna Kendrick did not have a very goodtime filming “Twilight,” thanks for asking.In a video interview with Vanity Fair, she comparedher time as Bella Swan’s mortal friend Jessica inthe vampire movie series to a “hostage situation”.Kendrick said she remembers “being so cold andmiserable” while on set in Portland, Oregon.“I just remember … feeling like, ‘You know,this is a really great group of people and I’msure that we would be friends at a differenttime, but I want to murder everyone’”.In spite of the difficult conditions, shemanaged to bond with her fellow actors.“There was something about it, like if you gothrough some trauma event … Like you imaginepeople who survive a hostage situation, andyou’re kind of bonded for life”.The series ended on a high note for Kendrick,though.

Her final scene came in “Breaking Dawn —Part 1” at Bella and Edward Cullen’s wedding.She says she had it easier than her costars, who hadbeen working on the grueling film set for months.“You’re in like half-frozen mud … everybody elsehas been giving their blood, sweat and tears tothe project for months … I show up at the end and I’m like, 'Guys, we did it.

It’s over'".Here’s to hoping Kendrick’s future moviesare filmed in a warmer, dryer climate