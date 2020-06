Biden Wants To Increase Funding For Police

The death of George Floyd and the civil unrest that followed have left liberal politicians and activists to call for defunding police departments nationwide.

However, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is still pledging an additional $300 million in funding for America's police departments.

His campaign said Biden "supports the urgent need for reform." However, Business Insider reports Biden also believes more funding, not less, is needed to enact it.

Biden wrote an op-ed in USA Today.