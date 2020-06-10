Global  

Christopher Columbus statue pulled from lake
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Christopher Columbus statue pulled from lake

Christopher Columbus statue pulled from lake

The Christopher Columbus statue located in Byrd Park has been pulled out of Fountain Lake after being torn down by protesters Tuesday night.

