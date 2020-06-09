Global  

Slave Trader Statue Removed in London Amid Anti-Racism Protests
Video Credit: Jukin Media
Slave Trader Statue Removed in London Amid Anti-Racism Protests

Slave Trader Statue Removed in London Amid Anti-Racism Protests

This statue of Robert Milligan, a slave trader, got removed amidst the protests against racism.

The statue was then taken away from the docks of London in a truck.

A couple of spectators in the background applauded in appreciation of the removal.

