Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s
Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?

Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?

Edward Colston becomes symbol for UK's Black Lives Matter movement as his statue is brought down in Bristol.

Edward Colston the moral saint and father of Bristol: why the statue to a slave trader was built 170 years after his death

Edward Colston the moral saint and father of Bristol: why the statue to a slave trader was built 170 years after his deathFor some time campaigners wanted to add a 'corrective' plaque on the statue of Edward Colston
Anorak - Published

Calls for statue of activist Roy Hackett to replace Colston's

Calls for statue of activist Roy Hackett to replace Colston'sEdward Colston's statue was torn down and dumped into the harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest
Bristol Post - Published

Capping Week Of Protests, UK Activists Topple Slave Trader's Statue

By Lisa Vives Years of inaction over the fate of an 18-foot statue of Edward Colston, a 17th...
Eurasia Review - Published



Protest makes history in Bristol

Protest makes history in Bristol

Protest erupted in Bristol, and the statue of slave trader and philanthropist Edward Colston was thrown into the harbour.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:03
Bristol mayor responds to criticism over toppling of slave trader statue

Bristol mayor responds to criticism over toppling of slave trader statue

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees responds to criticism from Westminster over the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston by Black Lives Matter protesters.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58
Police chief defends protest tactics after statue torn down

Police chief defends protest tactics after statue torn down

Bristol's police chief has defended his officers for not intervening to stop protesters pulling down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15