Who was Edward Colston, why was his statue toppled?
Edward Colston becomes symbol for UK's Black Lives Matter movement as his statue is brought down in Bristol.
JoeCCC RT @SkyNews: A plaque in Bristol commemorating slave trader Edward Colston has been covered with a new cardboard sign following Black Lives… 2 seconds ago
David D'Arcy RT @NME: "Its history could have been understood in a museum" https://t.co/2GnehUrm8r 3 seconds ago
Caro RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: Nigel Farage just told @GMB that Germany was right to remove Hitler statues...
.. but racial inequality protest… 8 seconds ago
H lewis RT @DavidOlusoga: David just in case your 1 follower gets confused, it wasn't a lynching because that isn't Edward Colston! It's a statue.… 9 seconds ago
Faith RT @ABDIBABZI1: The Edward Colston statue rn😂😂😂 https://t.co/XbSPWceaNN 9 seconds ago
Left of Centre Brexit RT @spikedonline: The fashion for smashing statues could be endless. Some in Manchester want rid of a statue of Gandhi. Oliver Cromwell's s… 10 seconds ago
Geoff Clegg RT @virgosam70: Just asked all the Edward Colston apologists...
Suppose I make millions dealing Heroin or Crack and put the money back int… 11 seconds ago
Darling Ms Lili RT @DavidOlusoga: Been asked to Tweet this again - The toppling of Edward Colston's statue is not an attack on history. It is history | Da… 12 seconds ago
Protest makes history in BristolProtest erupted in Bristol, and the statue of slave trader and philanthropist Edward Colston was thrown into the harbour.
Bristol mayor responds to criticism over toppling of slave trader statueBristol mayor Marvin Rees responds to criticism from Westminster over the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston by Black Lives Matter protesters.
Police chief defends protest tactics after statue torn downBristol’s police chief has defended his officers for not intervening to stop protesters pulling down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.