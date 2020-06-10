Lettering on music venue named after Edward Colston has been taken down
The lettering on a music venue named after controversial slave trader Edward Colston was taken down today (Mon) in the wake of protests over his legacy.Colston Hall said in 2017 that it would change its title after renovations were completed - but has since decided to take down the sign in light of recent action.Pictures taken today (June 15) show workers removing letters from the building.A new name for the popular Bristol attraction will be chosen in the autumn.Bosses have said previously that the title is derived from the street it sits on - not Colston himself.A statue of the 17th century merchant was toppled in the centre of the city earlier this month (June 7) during Black Lives Matter protests near to the hall.