Lettering on music venue named after Edward Colston has been taken down Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published 48 minutes ago Lettering on music venue named after Edward Colston has been taken down The lettering on a music venue named after controversial slave trader Edward Colston was taken down today (Mon) in the wake of protests over his legacy.Colston Hall said in 2017 that it would change its title after renovations were completed - but has since decided to take down the sign in light of recent action.Pictures taken today (June 15) show workers removing letters from the building.A new name for the popular Bristol attraction will be chosen in the autumn.Bosses have said previously that the title is derived from the street it sits on - not Colston himself.A statue of the 17th century merchant was toppled in the centre of the city earlier this month (June 7) during Black Lives Matter protests near to the hall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The lettering on a music venue named after controversial slave trader Edward Colston was taken down today (Mon) in the wake of protests over his legacy.Colston Hall said in 2017 that it would change its title after renovations were completed - but has since decided to take down the sign in light of recent action.Pictures taken today (June 15) show workers removing letters from the building.A new name for the popular Bristol attraction will be chosen in the autumn.Bosses have said previously that the title is derived from the street it sits on - not Colston himself.A statue of the 17th century merchant was toppled in the centre of the city earlier this month (June 7) during Black Lives Matter protests near to the hall.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Sign taken down from Colston Hall in Bristol



Music venue Colston Hall has removed lettering from the outside of its building ahead of a planned name change. It was named after Edward Colston, the 17th century slave trader, and built almost 150.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 5 hours ago Toppled slave trader statue lifted out of Bristol Harbour



The statue of slave trader Edward Colston that was pulled down during an anti-racism demonstration has been lifted out of Bristol Harbour. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago Robert Milligan: London statue of 18th-century slaver removed



Move comes as London mayor says he is setting up commission to ensure UK capital's monuments reflected its diversity. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:52 Published 5 days ago