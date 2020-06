Why Jayson Stark Believes There Will Be Phillies Baseball This Year Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:57s - Published 6 days ago Pat Gallen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NASCAR WILL RACE IN THEPOCONOS AT THE END OF THISMONTH, AND IN DOVER, INAUGUST.THE NBA, NHL, NFL HAVEPLANS TO RESUME, MEANWHILE MLBAND THEIR PLAYERS ASSOCIATIONARE AT IMPASSE, PAT GALLENSPOKE WITH HALL OF FAME WRITERJASON STAR ABOUT WHY BOTHSIDES CAN'T MAKE A DEAL.DRIVES IF ACROSS.GREAT NEWS, PHILADELPHIAUNION FANS MAJOR MAJOR LEAGUESOCCER IS OFFICIALLY BACK,ANNOUNCED RETURN TO PLAYTOURNAMENT BEGINNINGJULY 8TH IN ORLANDO.SWING AND SHOT HAMMEREDTOWARD LEFT FIELD.WILL IT STAY HIGH ENOUGH.IT WILL.BAD NEWS PHILADELPHIAPHILLIES FANS, WHO KNOWS WHENMAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL WILL GETITS ACT TOGETHER.I SPOKE WITH HALL OF FAMEBASEBALL WRITER JASON STARKABOUT IT.PHILLIES FANS EVERYWHERE,THEY WOULD LIKE TO KNOW, AREWE GOING TO HAVE BASEBALL THISSEASON?I THINK THERE IS GOING TOBE BASEBALL EVERY SOME SORT,I'M NOT SURE QUITE A DEAL,PAT, BUT IF THEY CAN'T COME TOAN AGREEMENT THEN I'MCONVINCED MAJOR LEAGUEBASEBALL WILL ANNOUNCE ASCHEDULE IN THE 50 TO 60 GAMERANGE, AND BASICALLY FORCE THEPLAYERS TO PLAY.SO THEY CAN FORCE THEM TOPLAY.WHY IS THAT?HOW IS THAT?THE MARCH 26 AGREEMENT THATTHEY DID GIVE THE COMMISSIONERTHE RIGHT TO SET A SCHEDULE.AND SOCIAL SECURITY LIKE THATWORKED TO HAPPEN.HOW DEATH MENTAL THAT WILL BETO THE SUPPORT?ANY SPORT, TO GIVE PEOPLEAN INVITATION, TO CARE ABOUTSOMETHING ELSE, IF THEY DON'TFINDS SOMETHING TOLLS CAREABOUT EXCEPT YOUR SPORT, NEVERKNOW IF THEY'LL COME BACK.TONIGHT WILL FANS CAREABOUT THE MLB DRAFT.THE PHILLIES HAVE THE15TH PICK IN ROUNDS ONE, BUTTHIS YEAR, ONLY FIVE ROUNDS







