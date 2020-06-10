Golden Care- Berea family beats the odds

C1 3 their daughter beat the odds.

Born prematurely, doctors didn't think she would make it.

But her mom knew better.

That's what makes her a golden care provider.

Abc 36's cody adams has the story.

Being a first time parent is a scary feeling.

It's even scarier when you don't know if your baby is going to survive.

After she was born they said she made it but the first 72 hours are very crucial don't get your hopes up anything can still happen.

She's very fragile.

For mama hannah hembree... the fight for the life of her daughter lakyn began before she was ever born.

They tried to get me to abort her multiple times.

She told me shed have all these problems, i wasn't gonna love her any less no matter what happened.

We thought if we try at least we know we tried.

We knew it might not be a good out come but at least we can say we tried to do it.

At 22 weeks and 4 days lakyn was born to the world.

They came in and gave me the choice to try to keep her in longer.

Or do an emergency c-section because she was in distress.

Lakyn i'm about to go in here with your mom.

She's gonna get a c-section.

You'll learn what that is some day, but i want to let you know i love you both very much.

She ended up making it at 22 weeks and 4 days she was one pound and 10 inches long.

Flash forward now 1 year... and look at lakyn... a happy vibrant and healthy 1 year old baby girl.

She has so much personality, she's sassy, and funny and loves to walk around with her walker.

She talks to everyone she doesn't meet a stranger.

She's full of life totally.

Lakyn's birthday celebration will look a bit different from most 1 year olds... for one, they won't actually celebrate until later this year.

Cody adams abc 36 news.

