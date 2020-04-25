State taking bids on virtual learning program

Right now the alabama state school board is taking bids for an at-home virtual learning option.

It would be for parents who may not want their children to return to a traditional classroom this fall.

Waay31's megan reyna spoke to one district about how this state-wide program will benefit its current virtual academy.

Megan says:"dekalb county school's superintendent jason barnett said his district has had a virtual learning academy in place for four years now.

But he's strongly considering taking part in the state-wide program to save tens of thousands of dollars" barnett says:"by the state providing that, that's one less local expenditure that we can have that we can pour into our students and support them in different ways."

Dekalb county schools currently funds its own virtual program.

It cost nearly 30 thousand dollars for 100 to 120 students.

But barnett says due to the coronavirus -- he expects more applicants this upcoming school year.

Barnett says:"we want to put that application out there early and we're going to see what interest is there, we're going to see how many students enroll, and from there once we get that application then we'll start making decisions on staffing and how we need to support it."

Barnett says the district would use the money saved to invest in staffing and resources for students who choose to learn virtually.

Barnett adds there will be a period where if a student finds the program isn't working for them -- they can return to a classroom setting.

Barnett says:"the most important difference in a child's education is the teacher in that classroom, and when you do it virtual, we have teachers that support you, you're still having to a teacher and you're still working, but its not that one to one interaction."

Barnett thinks its good for the entire state to be on one program.

As for the changes expected to in-person instruction ... barnett says the district is still working out those details.

Barnett says:"there are going to be some changes, but we still want to keep the core tenets of schooling because that is important to our students."

Barnett said the state board will begin reviewing these bids next week and should have a decision within the week after.

The application for the virtual academy will be available online within