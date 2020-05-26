'No rush' for ICC to make decision on T20 World Cup, Richardson says

Australia bowler Kane Richardson has backed the International Cricket Council’s move to hold off on deciding the fate of the T20 World Cup.

The tournament, hosted by Australia, is due to kick off in October, and the ICC said it was exploring “a number of contingency plans” due to the coronavirus pandemic but continues to prepare as if it will go ahead as normal.

Sri Lanka are due to play Ireland in the opening match of the tournament in Geelong, near Melbourne, with 16 teams playing 44 games ahead of a final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in November.