June 11th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News

June 11th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history
We track some major events in history on this day.

English explorer and naval officer Captain James Cook discovered the Great Barrier Reef on this day in 1770 the hard way -- by running aground on it.

Cook's ship, The Endeavor, was stuck fast on the reef for an entire day.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was arrested in Florida for trying to integrate restaurants.

Pennsylvania Justice Department approved a ruling that allowed women to get licence for boxing and wrestling on this day in the year 1973.

A new Constitution, adopted by Parliament and promulgated on 11 June 1975, established a parliamentary democracy with a president as head of state.

In practice, however, most of the power was vested in the prime minister.

This constitution was revised in 1985 to codify this practice.

