Christopher Columbus Statue Vandalized During Downtown Miami Protest
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:42s - Published
Christopher Columbus Statue Vandalized During Downtown Miami Protest

Christopher Columbus Statue Vandalized During Downtown Miami Protest

CBS4's Ty Russell reports several people were taken into police custody during Wednesday's demonstration.

KarenHenselTV

Karen Hensel RT @wsvn: The Christopher Columbus statue at Bayfront Park has been vandalized amid protests against police brutality. https://t.co/drdogU6… 2 minutes ago

jpmommawilliams

MississippiBlues RT @mikewtfwells: A statue of Christopher Columbus was vandalized. Really that’s the perfect way to portray a Christopher Columbus statue,… 4 minutes ago

LoveRaveBooty

BLM✨ RT @NBC10Boston: #BREAKING: overnight Christopher Columbus statue in Boston’s North End vandalized, found beheaded. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ https… 4 minutes ago

wawembiird

hibiidde RT @CBSNews: A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond was vandalized, torn down and thrown in a lake by protesters overnight https://t.… 5 minutes ago

AJUKWU1

AJUKWU RT @AFP: A statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston has been beheaded, as calls to remove sculptures commemorating colonizers and slavers s… 8 minutes ago


Minnesota crowd celebrates toppling Christopher Columbus statue [Video]

Minnesota crowd celebrates toppling Christopher Columbus statue

These are the moments after the Christopher Columbus statue in front of the Minnesota State Capitol building was taken down by members of the American Indian Movement and other activists on Wednesday (

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
WEB EXTRA: CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano Captures Call For Change and Justice In South Florida [Video]

WEB EXTRA: CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano Captures Call For Change and Justice In South Florida

The calls for change and justice following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody are being heard loud and clear, across the country and here in South Florida. CBS4..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published
FBI: $25K Reward For Information On Man Who Lit Miami Police Car On Fire During Protest [Video]

FBI: $25K Reward For Information On Man Who Lit Miami Police Car On Fire During Protest

Anyone with information on the man is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published