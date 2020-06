Rajasthan seals border, hotels on wait and watch mode during low business season | Oneindia News

Amid a surge in the coronavirus cases across India, Rajasthan once again sealed its borders.

Passengers coming into the state via roads must furnish passes, go through screening.

Meanwhile, many heritage hotels in the state are staying closed due to the off season and at the same time putting social distancing and hygiene measures in place when they are ready to welcome crowds again.

