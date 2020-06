Kangana Ranaut slams selective outrage, wants justice for killed Kashmiri sarpanch | Oneindia News

Kangana Ranaut has spoken out against what she calls selective outrage.

She says intellectuals and liberals only protest when their cause is backed by a 'jihadi agenda'.

The actress took to social media to voice her anger at the killing of a Hindu Kashmiri sarpanch in Anantnag district.

#KanganaRanaut #J&KSarpanch