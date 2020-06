Crews Battle House Fire In Lindenwold Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published 2 hours ago Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of State Avenue. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend REPORTING LIVE IN SOUTHPHILADELPHIA, JAN CARABEO CBS3EYE-WITNESS NEWS.BACK IN TO YOU.WHAT A SAD STORY.THANK YOU JAN.NEW THIS MORNING FIREFIGHTERS BATTLED TO A HOUSE FIREIN LINDENWOLD NEW JERSEY 1:30THIS MORNING ON THE 200 BLOCK OFSTATE AVENUE.CREWS ARRIVED AND QUICKLY PLACED