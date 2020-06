Top 10 Most Hated Video Game Characters Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:01s - Published 1 day ago Top 10 Most Hated Video Game Characters Rarely have characters garnered so much hate from so many people. For this list, we’ll be going over some of the most hated characters from video games, whether because of their actions, personality, or their role in the games. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rarely have characters garnered so much hate from so many people. For this list, we’ll be going over some of the most hated characters from video games, whether because of their actions, personality, or their role in the games. Our countdown includes Navi, Duck Hunt Dog, Denise Clinton, Slippy Toad, and more!







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources These are the top signs you're becoming your father



You start becoming your father at age 37, according to a new poll.Not only that, but 68% of those surveyed said they feel more like their father with every passing year.Thirty-seven percent said.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 8 hours ago Top 10 Best Moments from The Last of Us



Joel and Ellie gave us some moments we'll never forget! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most iconic moments from 2013’s “The Last of Us,” as well as it’s DLC prequel, “Left.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:28 Published 2 days ago The Amazing Evolution Of Video Game Controllers



Video game controllers have come a LONG way! Controllers are how we connect with characters and their actions in the games we love. Recently, we sat down with Adam Coe, the CEO and founder of Evil.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:07 Published 3 days ago