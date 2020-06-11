Mike Keith of the Tennessee Titans continues his discussion of the Coronavirus impact on the NFL

One, the only mike keith, the voice of the tennessee titans in life.

Thank you again for joining us to go back to what we were talking about with the titans.

Both the folks you see in the field and the folks who are behind the scenes going through all of these changes because of 19 players, teams don't like change.

No football, a it's so funny because when we travel.

Normally, our coach grateful has a very set schedule, no matter where were going into town, whether it be in the eastern time zone.

The central time zon, the pacific, the mountain is making a difference.

He likes to arrive on saturday at the thirtieth so playing take all is determined by where were going and how we can end up at the hotel was 30 because he likes the evening to go exactly that way.

Sorry is about the entire that's elko sure right now are heading to work all sorts of changes as is everybody but all sorts of changes to every heart of her schedule because it starts with a flexibility that football folks don't generally like to have.

They like to have everything lined out they like groundhog day one every monday to the same side is not it's not like that.

One of my best friends with the organization is again a acres and acres runs all of our football operation and i work together for 20 years, he's regarded as one of the best in the league.

Brett is the one who's having to figure out how we make the lockers six feet apart for social distancing, ho you how do we set up the hotels and the buses travel and so i think what will be great about this period of time is run acres and the ops team in working wit john robinson, rgm and mike reported they will get all of this set up all changes and so the players will basically be get with all of these changes when they walk in the building on july the 20 eighth.

By the time we get to august the fifteenth.

They'll think this is how it's always been there.

They will they will just like a walk on the field and they see it snowing.

They put on a different set of cleats.

They adapt even though they don't really want to pay mike we are up against the clock.

If i could lead you to join us again tomorrow morning at the same time.

I got a few more questions you up for that.

Absolutely happy happy i like you so much again and we will talk to you tomorrow morning with mike keith, the voice of the tennessee titan will