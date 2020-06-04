Global  

LeBron James and Other Stars Announce New Voting Rights Group
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published
LeBron James and Other Stars Announce New Voting Rights Group

LeBron James and Other Stars Announce New Voting Rights Group

LeBron James and Other Stars Announce New Voting Rights Group On Wednesday, James announced the creation of ‘More Than a Vote,’ a nonprofit organization aimed at encouraging Black voters.

The organization will also work to expose voter suppression tactics in cities across the United States, including misinformation spread on social media.

LeBron James, via 'NYT' According to James, ‘More Than a Vote’ was born out of the frustration felt after the killing of George Floyd.

LeBron James, via 'NYT' ‘More Than a Vote’ was created in partnership with a number of notable names, each with a planned community in which they’ll focus their outreach efforts.

A few of those involved include Eric Bledsoe, Draymond Green, Trae Young, Kevin Hart and Alvin Kamara.

Bledsoe will focus on Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Green will help Saginaw and East Lansing, Michigan.

Young and Kamara will focus on Atlanta, Georgia, and Hart will take Philadelphia.

