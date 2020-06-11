Howard County High School Graduate Shares Story Of Overcoming 2010 Haitian Earthquake

Laura N RT @HoCoProgressRpt : Dear Howard County citizens and elected officials: If we want to continue having a world-class, high-caliber school s… 4 days ago

WJZ | CBS Baltimore "What kept me pushing is first coming to America, because not everybody has the chance to come here and have a new… https://t.co/emFUSUOUrH 3 days ago

Calvin Ball Although graduation this year looks a lot different, the pride we have for our graduates is the same. We are glad t… https://t.co/SvHrleWjqb 2 days ago