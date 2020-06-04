U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop For 10th Straight Week; Expert Says Further Decline Hinged To Coronavirus
Despite weekly unemployment claims being better than expected, 1.5 million more Americans applied for benefits last week.
It’s a sign that many businesses are still struggling to stay afloat.
CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.
