Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop For 10th Straight Week; Expert Says Further Decline Hinged To Coronavirus
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:25s - Published
U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop For 10th Straight Week; Expert Says Further Decline Hinged To Coronavirus

U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop For 10th Straight Week; Expert Says Further Decline Hinged To Coronavirus

Despite weekly unemployment claims being better than expected, 1.5 million more Americans applied for benefits last week.

It’s a sign that many businesses are still struggling to stay afloat.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kansas, Missouri hit 11 straight weeks of five-figure new jobless claims

Nearly 1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 30, new data from...
bizjournals - Published

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Drop For Tenth Straight Week

With businesses reopening following the coronavirus lockdown, the Labor Department released a report...
RTTNews - Published

Jobless Claims Continue Gradual Decline, Remain Elevated at 1.54M

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits continued to only gradually ease last week despite a...
Newsmax - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week [Video]

1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week

1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published
1.5 million filed for unemployment last week [Video]

1.5 million filed for unemployment last week

1.5 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. Unemployment fell to 13% after employers hired millions of people - a promising sign of reopening the states.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
1.8 million more Americans file unemployment claims [Video]

1.8 million more Americans file unemployment claims

Another 1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Data shows more than 42 million people in the U.S. have applied for benefits since the coronavirus brought the economy to a..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published