Donald Trump has met African American community leaders in Dallas, after facing growing pressure over racial equality protests.



Tweets about this Dylan Dean RT @reason: Judge Brantley Starr issued a blistering opinion in Lane v. United States that basically accused the DOJ of ignoring foundation… 4 hours ago reason Judge Brantley Starr issued a blistering opinion in Lane v. United States that basically accused the DOJ of ignorin… https://t.co/oLDmDIkPpg 12 hours ago KC 💀 @Carol61916613 @realDonaldTrump @OANN Before everyone takes my head off, I just think it in poor taste. Itll furthe… https://t.co/szyL0adWyS 2 days ago Tom Goossens @JasonSCampbell Look at a timeline of the rise of BLM. Started under Obama, then oil was deliberately poured on the… https://t.co/ghpXXS1z6n 2 days ago ril golm @mdmurray1207 I was afraid this was going to start happening. My opinion if they dont want to play by the law of th… https://t.co/LUq8oe0NAD 3 days ago @geincolo New York Times under fire over op-ed urging Trump to 'send in the troops' Decision to run opinion piece from idioti… https://t.co/fiGKhYXDyx 1 week ago Mariusz RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #NewYorkTimes staff members are calling out the paper for publishing an opinion piece by Republican Senator Tom Cotton t… 1 week ago